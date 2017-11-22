The Daily Slovak News
Posted by on 22 Nov 2017. Filed under Events, Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Slovakia vs Cyprus – 25th November 2017 in Piestany – rugby XV

 

Slovak rugby team

On Saturday 25th November 2017, Slovakia will play against Cyprus, in Piestany, at 14:00, Stadion PFK Piešťany, Kuzmányho 15.

It’s the participation for the European championship Conference 2 for rugby XV.

As well, during that week end, Eduard Krützner will make promotion at school in Piestany to promote rugby.

 

Rugby ragby Bratislava Slovakia Europe Sport club American Football Skola Slovensko Cyprus

Rugby ragby Bratislava Slovakia Europe Sport club American Football Skola Slovensko Cyprus

Slovakia vs Cyprus – 25th November 2017 in Piestany – XV

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

Photo Gallery
The Daily.SK, Language Sense, s.r.o., Bratislava © 2010