Slovakia vs Cyprus – 25th November 2017 in Piestany – rugby XV

On Saturday 25th November 2017, Slovakia will play against Cyprus, in Piestany, at 14:00, Stadion PFK Piešťany, Kuzmányho 15.

It’s the participation for the European championship Conference 2 for rugby XV.

As well, during that week end, Eduard Krützner will make promotion at school in Piestany to promote rugby.