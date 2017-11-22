Posted by Charles Cimetiere on 22 Nov 2017. Filed under Events, Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
Slovakia vs Cyprus – 25th November 2017 in Piestany – rugby XV
On Saturday 25th November 2017, Slovakia will play against Cyprus, in Piestany, at 14:00, Stadion PFK Piešťany, Kuzmányho 15.
It’s the participation for the European championship Conference 2 for rugby XV.
As well, during that week end, Eduard Krützner will make promotion at school in Piestany to promote rugby.