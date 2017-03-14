BA: English Quiz Night, Wednesday 15 March

The always entertaining and popular Quiz Night evening by InterNations Bratislava is ready for March 2017

IMPORTANT: It is best to confirm your attendance by writing to dloyola@gmail.com as we are often full.

Date: 15.3.2017

Time: 19:00

Teams: Teams of 4

Maximum capacity: 100

The Quiz Master of the evening will be John Boyd!

Live music will be played by Igor Pekarík – one man band during short quiz breaks.

We will be hosted traditionally by Pub u Zeleného stromu in their spacious and elegant premises with big projection screen. Pub u Zeleneho stromu has a wide range of great meals and drinks to offer, so we will not stay hungry.

All questions will be in English and designed for an international audience. Join us for a night of edutainment.

Winners will be rewarded thanks to our partners Heineken Slovensko and Pub u Zeleného stromu!

Come and test your brain cells while meeting new people and enjoying a couple of drinks.

Entrance fee: 5 EUR/person

Tasty welcome drink is included!

Registration starts at 19:00 and is open until 19:20 – if you do not show up by 19:20, your spot will be given to a group on a waiting list