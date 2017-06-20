BA: English Quiz Night, Wednesday 19 July
The always entertaining and popular Quiz Night evening by InterNations Bratislava is ready for July 2017
IMPORTANT: It is best to confirm your attendance by writing to dloyola@gmail.com as we are often full, but you can also come along on the night.
Date: 19.4.2017
Time: 19:00
Teams: Teams of 4
Maximum capacity: 100
The Quiz Master of the evening will be John Boyd!
Live music will be played by Igor Pekarík – one man band during short quiz breaks.
We will be hosted traditionally by Pub u Zeleného stromu in their spacious and elegant premises with big projection screen. Pub u Zeleneho stromu has a wide range of great meals and drinks to offer, so we will not stay hungry.
All questions will be in English and designed for an international audience. Join us for a night of edutainment.
Winners will be rewarded thanks to our partners Heineken Slovensko and Pub u Zeleného stromu!
Come and test your brain cells while meeting new people and enjoying a couple of drinks.
Entrance fee: 5 EUR/person
Tasty welcome drink is included!
Registration starts at 19:00 and is open until 19:20 – if you do not show up by 19:20, your spot will be given to a group on a waiting list
IMPORTANT: Confirm your attendance via internations.bratislava@gm