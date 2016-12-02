BA: English Quiz Night, Wednesday 7 Dec., Goodbye 2016
QUIZ Night December Edition at Gremium Restaurant! The always popular Quiz night event and the last one of 2016 is coming, so clear up your calendar and get ready !
IMPORTANT: You must confirm your attendance. Email to internations.bratislava@gm
Date: 7.12.2016
Time: 19:00
Teams: Teams of 4
Maximum capacity: 60
The Quiz Master of the evening will be again the always entertaining John Boyd!
We will be hosted this time by Gremium Restaurant & Lounge in their spacious and elegant premises with big projection screen. Gremium has a wide range of great meals and drinks to offer, so we will not stay hungry.
All questions will be in English and designed for international audience. Join us for a night of edutainment.
Come and test your brain cells while meeting new people and enjoying a couple of drinks.
Entrance fee: 5 EUR/person
Tasty welcome drink is included!
Registration starts at 19:00 and is open until 19:20 – if you do not show up till 19:20, your spot may be given to a group on a wait list
IMPORTANT: Confirm your attendance via internations.bratislava@gm