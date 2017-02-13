Carnival party this Thursday

Next Internationals Bratislava PARTY will be held in the spirit of Carnival and Masked Ball on Thursday 16th February. Come in any guise, and if you do not manage to procure any, we will give you a mask.

Of course we also compete for great prizes with the seven best costumes to win. So put your imagination into overdrive, creativity and effort will surely pay off. In addition to lots of fun, music, dance, extra discounts on special drinks, we also have waiting for you especially a lot of party people from many different countries.

As always, you also receive flags according to the country from which you’re from, a welcome drink, the best music from our favorite DJ Maghi and also there will be dancers from Russia. The party is open to all, domestic and foreign, you do not need reservation. See you on the 16th February in The Club Bratislava (Rybne Namestie 1)

more info: http://internationals.sk/event/internationals-bratislava-carnival-party/