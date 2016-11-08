Posted by on 8 Nov 2016. Filed under News briefs. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

China Cancels Meeting with PM Fico Over Dalai Lama Conflict

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

Photo Gallery
The Daily.SK, Language Sense, s.r.o., Bratislava © 2010