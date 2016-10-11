Diversity unites us festival on Saturday 22.10





Non-profit organization Foreigners in Bratislava (Cudznici v Bratislave) has been dealing with a society-wide problem, which is based on fear of receiving, acceptance and integration of foreigners and asylum seekers in Slovakia. The aim of the project “Diversity unites us” is to tear down barriers between communities of different cultures, languages and religions, to help create friendships and good relations between locals, foreigners and refugees through freely available events, for all of you!

You can enjoy a whole day walk in event on 22.10 (Saturday) during which we prepared the following activities: language workshops for the youngest, workshops for women, projections of Slovak movies with English subtitles, discussions with asylum seekers living in Slovakia and dance workshops (all activities a both in Slovak and English language). All activites are for free. You need reservation only for women workshop, reserve via: info@internationals.sk

For all other activities you do not need reservation

The program:

15:00 – 20:00 – Henna paining – no reservation needed!

15:00 – 16:30 – Workshop for women – creating textile pumpkins – reservation needed

16:00 – 16:40 – Belly dance guided in English – FREE drop in lesson

15:00 – 17:00 – Language – creative workshop for children (4-8 y)

17:00 – 17:40 SLovak Folk dance guided in English – FREE drop in lesson

18:00 – Discussions with foreigners – lead by Terry Moran

19:00 – Projection of a Slovak movie (with English subtitles) – Sila ludskosti – Power of Good

This project was made possible thanks to the program Unite for a good cause by Orange Foundation

More info: http://internationals.sk/events

Questions: info@internationals.sk