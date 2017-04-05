English Stand-up Comedy – Joke’s On You, Satori Stage (BA), 8 April

Joke’s On You is back with another show and another new line up introducing new comedians to the Bratislava English comedy scene! So come on down to SATORI STAGE and join us for a night of laughs and fun!



Your host for the night: Siavash

The line up:

Matej Adamy

Jack Holmes

Hanna Evensen

Okello Dunkley

Vrana

Amer Owaida

Matt Davis

Now a little bit about our headliner for the night:

Matt Davis first took the stage at age 17 at the Comedy Club Stardome in Birmingham, Alabama where he later served as the club’s house emcee for a year and a half before taking to the road full-time. Davis has since logged headlining dates in some of the most respected clubs in the country including The Punchline, Funny Bone(s), The Stardome, and many others. He has appeared at The Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal and Sketchfest in San Francisco.

The gates open at 7:30 and we start the show at 8

The tickets will be €10 and they can be purchased at the gate or online.

See you there!!!