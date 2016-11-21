Internationals Christmas party on December 1st

We have poised funny props, you only need to come in red and with good Christmas Spirit. You will also learn how other nationalities spend Christmas and meet a lot of great foreign people, can also participate in the raffle and win a variety of amazing prizes. At the entrance you will receive a welcome drink. We are looking forward to celebrating Christmas with all of you…Ho Ho Ho.

When and where: The Club Bratislava, Rybne Namestie 1, start 21:30

Entry fee: from 3-6 eur

More info about the event: http://internationals.sk/event/internationals-bratislava-christmas-party-2/

Fb link: /www.facebook.com/events/1688198548162159

any questions: info@internationals.sk