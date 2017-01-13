Posted by The Staff on 13 Jan 2017. Filed under The Expat, Top news. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
Internations Dinner and Fashion Show Events, January
|
InterNations Bratislava starts off 2017 with an Exclusive DinnerNations evening on 24th January -
FLAVORS OF ASIA at Green Buddha Restaurant.
Enjoy an incredible 5 course gourmet menu exclusively prepared by the Chef for InterNations Bratislava.
Complete details of the 5 course menu will be available at the event.
Note: Please let us know your food preferences – seafood, poultry or vegetarian.
PRICE: 29 Eur (Drinks are not included)
Time: 19:00
Capacity: 40 People
RSVP is REQUIRED
To confirm your attendance to this special dinner event, email us at internations.bratislava@gm
ail.com. Due to the limited capacity we cannot guarantee you a spot unless you confirm your attendance and food preference until January 19th the latest.
FASHION SHOW EVENING
We are also starting 2017 with the fantastic Fashion Show Evening by IvanaRosova Fashion Group at Radisson Blue Carlton Hotel.
This will be an incredible evening where you not only get to meet some incredible people but you will get to enjoy Ivana Rosova’s Spring Collection show.
The evening only gets started! As The Bohemios band will be performing Live the most incredible Spanish music.
And after the show, be prepared to dance the night away with Desentona2 Dj.
Date: Friday January 27th
Time: 20:00
Price: 10 Eur
Dress Code: Dress to impress
Looking forward to seeing everyone for a great InterNations Bratislava evening.
Diego
InterNations Bratislava Ambassador