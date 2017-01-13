Internations Dinner and Fashion Show Events, January

DinnerNations evening on 24th January -

FLAVORS OF ASIA at Green Buddha Restaurant.



Enjoy an incredible 5 course gourmet menu exclusively prepared by the Chef for InterNations Bratislava.



Complete details of the 5 course menu will be available at the event.



Note: Please let us know your food preferences – seafood, poultry or vegetarian.



PRICE: 29 Eur (Drinks are not included)

Capacity: 40 People



RSVP is REQUIRED

To confirm your attendance to this special dinner event, email us at internations.bratislava@gm ail.com. Due to the limited capacity we cannot guarantee you a spot unless you confirm your attendance and food preference until January 19th the latest. FASHION SHOW EVENING

We are also starting 2017 with the fantastic Fashion Show Evening by IvanaRosova Fashion Group at Radisson Blue Carlton Hotel.



This will be an incredible evening where you not only get to meet some incredible people but you will get to enjoy Ivana Rosova’s Spring Collection show.



The evening only gets started! As The Bohemios band will be performing Live the most incredible Spanish music.



And after the show, be prepared to dance the night away with Desentona2 Dj.



Date: Friday January 27th

Time: 20:00

Price: 10 Eur



Dress Code: Dress to impress



Looking forward to seeing everyone for a great InterNations Bratislava evening.



Diego

InterNations Bratislava Ambassador