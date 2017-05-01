Leaders In Hospitality CEE & CIS Summit 2017, Prague

The Leaders In hospitality CEE & CIS will take place on 5th-6th June. It’s the fifth edition returning to Prague where it was originally launched. Previously, it has been hosted in Warsaw, Budapest and Vienna. It’s a 2-days platform joining the most prominent international hospitality sector decision makers and senior industry professionals from across the 30 countries of the CEE & CIS region.

Recognizing the importance that Leaders in Hospitality CEE & CIS Summit play not only in the regional hospitality industry but also the positive impact its bring to the tourism, trade and economy, the summit has been endorsed by the Ministry of Regional Development of Czech Republic and the minister of Regional Development Ing. Karla Slechtova as well as by Czech Chamber of Commerce. Moreover, the summit has received the endorsement from Czech Tourism, Czech Bartenders Association, Czech Furniture Manufactures Association as well as Association of Czech Chefs and Confectioneries, a member of World Association of Chefs Societies just to name a few.

Over the course of 2 days, the attendees will be able to participate in multiple interactive educational panel discussions lead by the high-profile industry experts as well networking with other hoteliers from the region and source of services and products during one to one meetings with hospitality solution providers that exhibit at the event. Among them are leading global brands like Honeywell, Philips, Atlas Concorde, Ideal Standard International, Modulyss, Yamaha, Mitel, Allegion and Rukus Wireless and more to come.

The Participation is complimentary for the 5star & 4star hotels’ owners, Directors, General Managers and Purchase manager. The summit is being discussed to be conducted in the Prague Marriott Hotel.

The topics that will be discussed are: CEE & CIS Hospitality Industry Perspective within Global Business Landscape: Where Do We Stand, What Threats and Challenges Will We Face and What are the Opportunities We Might Unveil?

Destination Marketing Boosting: The Regional Economy and Hospitality Sector Revenue by Attracting International Visitors.

Millennials as the New Power Segment: Reinventing How We See the World,

Marketing Trends within Hospitality Industry: Targeting a more demanding customer and attracting visitors from new destinations in the highly competitive markets,

How to Tackle the Era of Sharing Economy to Minimize its Impact on Your Venue,

Focus on Rate Parity: Understand and Working Though Potential Changes to Minimize the Impact on Your Operations,

Finding the Balance between OTA’s and Hotel Operations: Tackling Ongoing Challenges and Looking for New Business Opportunities. Are the scales about to tip toward hotels in their frenemy relationships with online travel agencies in Europe?

The View from the Executive Office – From Art to Business

Etc and so on.

In additional to the educational and business opportunities that will be presented during the 2-day event, all the participants will take part in the 5th anniversary celebrations that will take part throughout the event and during the Leaders in Hospitality Gala Dinner that will take place on the 5th of June and will be filled with exquisite cuisine, lavish atmosphere and exciting entertainment.

Location: Diplomat Hotel, Prague

Address: Evropská 370/15, 160 41 Praha 6-Dejvice

For more information and registration, please visit www.hotelcee.com or email to info@intlbc.com or call +420246093256