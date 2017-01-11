Local Kids Make Rugby History in Slovakia – Rugby Klub Bratislava

Local kids who are just at the beginning of their rugby journey were able to make history by playing in the first ever youth tournament U12-14 tournament played between the Rugby Club Spartak Trnava, the Rugby Club Slovan Bratislava and the RKB who provided additional players to Trnava to ensure it was an evenly balanced game.

We arranged the pitch on Sunday afternoon and finally created a competition for our youths within the Slovak territory, and were lucky enough to get a sunny day and charming weather.

Eager parents were all around the pitch supporting their little champions and it was pretty amazing to have more fans at this than the other adult competitions. Of course with it being a match between Trnava and Bratislava, the atmosphere was great.

Rugby is a contact game and the bravery and effort given by the kids was impressive to see and am sure there were plenty of proud parents as well as extremely proud coaches on both sides. There may have been some new bruises at the end of the game but there certainly lots of smiles and the future of rugby looks bright in Slovakia.

We are grateful to the parents who have chosen the game of rugby for their children, all volunteers who helped with this event, especially the trainers, our referee, and our TV photographer reporter.

Rugby’s core values of Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline and Sportsmanship are what makes the game special for those who enjoy the environment and culture they create. It defines the game and helps us to promote the game within Slovakia and beyond.

If you are interested in more information on how you or your children can get involved in the game then please join us on the FB page and we look forward to welcoming you into our rugby family

James Eardley – Rugby Klub Bratislava

Rugby Klub Bratislava Website

Rugby Klub Bratislava Facebook Pictures