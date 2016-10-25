Meditation Conference – Learn to Reduce Stress

Join us in this Meditation Conference organized by Heartfulness Meditation Bratislava to “Learn how to reduce Stress” with a practical Guided Relaxation & Meditation Exercise, on Sunday, November 6th at 5PM in Crowne Plaza.

A panel of Experienced Heartfulness Trainers will answer your questions after the Meditation.

Reserve your FREE spot at https://goo.gl/forms/lG5LtbyeojZhjEwe2

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1210479579011637/

Address / adresa: Crowne Plaza (Hodžovo námestie 568/2)

The conference is FREE of charge (Thanks to our generous sponsors).

Konferencia je ZADARMO (vďaka našim štedrým sponzorom)

The conference will be in English and Slovak.

Jazyk: Anglický a slovenský

Program:

Please be seated inside the conference room before 17:00

Prosím, usaďte sa v konferenčnej miestnosti do 17:00

17.00 – Opening Ceremony / Slávnostné zahájenie

17:10 – Talks by innovative speakers / Prednášky inovatívnych rečníkov

17:30 – Experience Guided Relaxation and Meditation / Vedená Relaxácia a Meditácia

18:15 – Q&A with a Panel of Experienced Heartfulness Meditation Trainers / Otázky a odpovede

19:00 – Conclusion / Záver