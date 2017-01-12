Posted by John Boyd on 12 Jan 2017. Filed under The Daily Diary, Top news. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
My Slovakia – Diary of an Expat
|
Talking to friends recently about some of the things I’ve experienced and witnessed in my lengthy 27-yr stay in Slovakia, I realised that I have so many untold stories that should be told, but also insight into how Slovak society ticks.
In this new category The Daily Diary I hope to divulge some of them, while looking at current affairs and real issues affecting Slovak society, whether it be the inherent corruption and acceptance of it, or how the country has or hasn’t changed since I arrived that fateful day on 17 November 1989.
I don’t know how you have kept your sanity in SK for 27 years. My skin starts to itch after 2 weeks of dealing with the daily BS. You should get a metal!
might be interesting reading mate! bring it on..