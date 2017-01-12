My Slovakia – Diary of an Expat

Talking to friends recently about some of the things I’ve experienced and witnessed in my lengthy 27-yr stay in Slovakia, I realised that I have so many untold stories that should be told, but also insight into how Slovak society ticks.

In this new category The Daily Diary I hope to divulge some of them, while looking at current affairs and real issues affecting Slovak society, whether it be the inherent corruption and acceptance of it, or how the country has or hasn’t changed since I arrived that fateful day on 17 November 1989.