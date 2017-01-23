Six Nations 2017 – Rugby European Championship

The Six Nations Championship is one of the most entertaining rugby tournament in Europe. Each year, six contenders will compete to get the famous Grand Slam with France, Ireland, Wales, England, Scotland, Italy. Seven weeks of drama, disappointment and excitement of this feast of rugby.

In Bratislava, to celebrate this main event together, the Rugby Klub Bratislava invites you to watch matches in the pub, with the crew and your friends.

Fixtures six Nations 2017 Rugby

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY 2017

Scotland 15:25 Ireland

England 17:50 France

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY 2017

Italy 15:00 Wales

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY 2017

Italy 15:25 Ireland

Wales 17:50 England

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY 2017

France 16:00 Scotland

SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 2017

Scotland 15:25 Wales

Ireland 17:50 France

SUNDAY 26TH FEBRUARY 2017

Enland 16:00 Italy

FRIDAY 10TH MARCH 2017

Wales 21:00 Ireland

SATURDAY 11TH MARCH 2017

Italy 14:30 France

England 17:00 Scotland

SATURDAY 18TH MARCH 2017

Scotland 13:30 Italy

France 15:45 Wales

Ireland 18:00 England

Rugby contact

Charles Cimetiere