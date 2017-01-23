Posted by on 23 Jan 2017. Filed under Sport, The Expat, Top news. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Six Nations 2017 – Rugby European Championship

 

The Six Nations Championship is one of the most entertaining rugby tournament in Europe. Each year, six contenders will compete to get the famous Grand Slam with France, Ireland, Wales, England, Scotland, Italy. Seven weeks of drama, disappointment and excitement of this feast of rugby.

Photo: Fruitmonkey

In Bratislava, to celebrate this main event together, the Rugby Klub Bratislava invites you to watch matches in the pub, with the crew and your friends.

 

Fixtures six Nations 2017 Rugby

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY 2017
Scotland 15:25 Ireland
England 17:50 France

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY 2017
Italy 15:00 Wales

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY 2017
Italy 15:25 Ireland
Wales 17:50 England

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY 2017
France 16:00 Scotland

SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 2017
Scotland 15:25 Wales
Ireland 17:50 France

SUNDAY 26TH FEBRUARY 2017
Enland 16:00 Italy

FRIDAY 10TH MARCH 2017
Wales 21:00 Ireland

SATURDAY 11TH MARCH 2017
Italy 14:30 France
England 17:00 Scotland

SATURDAY 18TH MARCH 2017
Scotland 13:30 Italy
France 15:45 Wales
Ireland 18:00 England

Rugby contact

Charles Cimetiere

