Six Nations 2017 – Rugby European Championship
The Six Nations Championship is one of the most entertaining rugby tournament in Europe. Each year, six contenders will compete to get the famous Grand Slam with France, Ireland, Wales, England, Scotland, Italy. Seven weeks of drama, disappointment and excitement of this feast of rugby.
In Bratislava, to celebrate this main event together, the Rugby Klub Bratislava invites you to watch matches in the pub, with the crew and your friends.
Fixtures six Nations 2017 Rugby
SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY 2017
Scotland 15:25 Ireland
England 17:50 France
SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY 2017
Italy 15:00 Wales
SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY 2017
Italy 15:25 Ireland
Wales 17:50 England
SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY 2017
France 16:00 Scotland
SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 2017
Scotland 15:25 Wales
Ireland 17:50 France
SUNDAY 26TH FEBRUARY 2017
Enland 16:00 Italy
FRIDAY 10TH MARCH 2017
Wales 21:00 Ireland
SATURDAY 11TH MARCH 2017
Italy 14:30 France
England 17:00 Scotland
SATURDAY 18TH MARCH 2017
Scotland 13:30 Italy
France 15:45 Wales
Ireland 18:00 England
