Slovak National team test match against Ostrava CZ

On the Saturday 18th February 2018, the Slovak National team rugby XV went to Ostrava, Czech Republic, for a test match.

This event has included two fixtures with the participation of the senior squad and the junior U18.

The selected players, regarding the World Rugby, are any member with Slovak nationality, 3 years of residence in Slovakia, or Slovak parents or grand-parents.



The two games were competing without penalty kicks, to propose more gameplay to the fans, and give a better physical preparation to the players.

The youths U18 will be traveling in few weeks to Andorra for the European championship rugby XV U18. Few month later, the senior squad would land in Baltic countries to represent Slovakia for the senior European championship conference 2.

by Charles Cimetiere

