Women rugby 7s in Bratislava

Dear fans and supporters after two very successful years since our inception and a steady growth of membership across all ages, which was catalyzed by our senior team and soon after accentuated by the creation of a fully fledged rugby school; Rugby Klub Bratislava is proud to launch our very own Women’s rugby section.

Currently in Slovakia, women’s rugby is on the upwards curve, as evidenced by photographically as well as a growing presence appearing in social media platforms. With that in mind, and with the open family approach to rugby the club overtly espouses, we see the future in developing the love of the game through offering women of all ages the opportunity to benefit from a high level of training and an exceptionally welcoming atmosphere.

Now, we have very few active female rugby players and we are actively recruiting more in order to offer a complete rugby offering. Time to make history at RKB in becoming the very first women to be involved in in active competition with our crew. In case of genuine interest, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us for any slightest query, and we look forward to seeing you on the pitch every Wednesday from 18.00 to 19.30.

Contact: rugbyklubbratislava@gmail.com

