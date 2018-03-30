In Slovakia, people don’t get really bothered with closed shops during Easter

In Slovakia, most of the shops are closed, as the country – very religious – considers this Easter period very important for family.

Most of the people don’t really get bothered with shops closed during this period, as they consider a family moment when everyone can meet and relax. However, Bratislava and Košice might be more impacted with shops closed, cause the two biggest cities welcome more tourists and people in business trip not necessary aware by such dispositions.

Usually, Slovaks anticipate it by making proper stocks in advance, changing their habits a bit during the week for enjoying the upcoming week-end and celebrations.