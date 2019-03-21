International Investors Seek Startups at SEETT Event

International investors active in SEE region and top local tech companies to meet in Bucharest and Sofia

The business platform of South East Europe Tech Tour 2019 is coming to the Balkans in May for second year

International investors active in the SEE region and top local tech companies will meet in the capitals of Bulgaria and Romania. The business platform of South East Europe Tech Tour 2019 (SEETT) is coming to the Balkans for second time. This year edition of the Tour will take place on 28 May in Bucharest and on 29 May in Sofia.

SEETT 2019 is organised by Tech Tour, with support of international VC Fund Almaz Capital. The main goal is promoting the innovation and investment into the best technology companies from the region and a chance to connect with international VCs, industry experts and thought leaders to foster new connections, business and investment.

South East Europe and the Balkans are especially chosen this year for the second edition of the prestigious event. In recent years, the region has confirmed its ability to continue to generate growth. The economic environment is expected to remain favourable also in 2019: Following the cyclical peak in 2017 and average GDP growth of 3.7 % in 2018, the region’s economic growth is likely to remain above potential in 2019 (around 3.2 % on average).

The Eastern Europe Tech Tour will showcase a total of 24 of the most promising high technology companies from SEE region:

Bucharest, 28 May – from Croatia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Ukraine;

Sofia, 29 May – from Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia.

Over 150 companies will go through a rigorous review process and be assessed based on the uniqueness of their technology, the strength of their business model, vision, capability to execute on the business plan, and the quality and track record of their management. The selected entrepreneurial companies will present their business to an invited delegation of 40 international investors, active in the region as well as 40 local investors and regional key players.

The selection process will be led by a Selection Committee that unites leading international investors and senior business leaders among which Alexander Galitsky, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Almaz Capital (USA) and Marius Ghenea, Investment Director 3TS Capital Partners Ltd (Austria).

The application deadline for companies interested in the event is up to 2 April 2019.

The earlybird registration deadline for the event passes is up to 12 April 2019.

The official language of the Eastern Europe Tech Tour 2018 is English.

All media representatives can attend the event free of charge. For registration via email, please contact natalia@techtour.com up to 27 May 2018 for Bucharest and up to 28 May for Sofia.

About Tech Tour

Founded in 1998, Tech Tour is a unique cross-border platform for growing and emerging innovative tech companies on their way to investment and funding – from the idea to the success story. The platform supports innovative companies and their projects through online community space and in person at 25 networking events that we organise each year. Tech Tour is well known in the venture capital market with its 20-years of experience across Europe and the Middle East and planning to enlarge our scope of work to China. For more information please visit: www.techtour.com

About Almaz Capital

Almaz Capital is an international VC firm investing in early stage, capital efficient technology companies. Being a unique bridge-model fund with the main office in Silicon Valley, US, Almaz Capital connects entrepreneurs and engineering talent in USA and CEE countries and bring the prominent start-ups to the global market. Fund invests in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and blockchain applications, data engineering, cybersecurity, edge computing, networking architecture and infrastructure. The fund’s investors include Cisco, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. Founded in 2008, Almaz Capital has 11 exits and over 30 portfolio companies. For more information, please visit: www.almazcapital.com

Contact: Natalia Natcheva | natalia@techtour.com | www.techtour.com