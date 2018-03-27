New Evidence in Case of Missing Journalist Miro Pejko

Ten days ago saw the third anniversary of the disappearance of journalist Miroslav Pejko from his home without a trace, with very little known about what transpired that fateful day on 17 March 2015.

Recent events in Slovakia sparked by the cold-blooded execution of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova have dug up renewed interest in the disappearance of Miro and also TV reporter Palo Rypal, who vanished in 2008. MEPs are calling for the cases to be reopened as is the Association of European Journalists.

In an effort to clarify what happened to Miroslav, TheDaily.SK and its associates have managed to procure the content of Miro’s two Nokia telephones and his PC and tablet. This information has already been disseminated to several unnamed journalists who will be examining the content for any clues about events leading up to his disappearance.

Any new information and findings will be shared and we offer our full co-operation to the respective criminal authorities.

Unlike the murder of Jan Kuciak, the sudden disappearance of the journalists Miro Pejko and Palo Rypal did not cause such a stir in Slovakia, also because to the present day no crime has been shown to have been committed. They are simply missing persons on a long list of missing persons and both cases are being dealt with solely by the Missing Persons Unit.

With new information and evidence in Miro’s case, we may be able to shine light on what happened to him. All information and findings are instantly shared to a collective, ensuring the safety of each individual journalist so that it is not only #AllforJan, but also all for one, and one for all.