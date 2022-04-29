Dutch Singer ‘Kovacs’ To Play MMC on 11 May

A shaven-headed chanteuse hiding the voice of a soul legend beneath her fluffy bear hood, Sharon Kovacs is an enigmatic phenomenon. She is a multi-talented diamond in the rough. Starting her career in music predominantly, she’s extended her talents into art and fashion.

Emerging from the music college and improvised open mic nights of Eindhoven, she has forged her own unique path through life’s devious twists, and entranced the globe with her wicked allure.

The Bond-like tango noir of her 2013 EP ‘My Love’, partly recorded in Cuba, was an instant European hit, reaching No. 1 in Greece. In 2015 her debut album ‘Shades Of Black’ charted in 36 countries, making the Top10 in Germany and hitting No. 1 in her Dutch homeland. 60 million YouTube views, a modelling contract with Viva Paris, a clutch of awards and high-profile sets at major festivals and Robbie Williams support slot later, Kovacs’ dark, raw, bare-hearted soul with distinct touches of the greats like Holliday, Simone, Bassey, Winehouse or Portishead’s Beth Gibbons is on the verge of making her a sultry superstar.

Her second album ‘Cheap Smell’ is one of the most open, honest and inspired future soul albums of the decade, named after her last pre-fame band and – like her debut – out to find the positive in life’s toughest turns. Using music as a canvas to tell stories of darkness and light – it becomes a gripping tale of which you have no choice but to listen to.

Kovacs simply uses music as a canvas to tell stories that will sweep you away with their compelling appeal for urgent listening. As part of a European tour, Kovacs will bring her art on 11 May 2022 at the MMC, where she will also present her long-awaited new album.

Tickets are available at Ticketportal (www.ticketportal.sk/event/KOVACS?idpartner=264) and GoOut (goout.net/en/tickets/kovacs/hkgm).