Guide to Job Sites and Work Opportunities

If you are looking for work in Slovakia, there are a few main sources that are used by most employers. The number one website is:

https://www.profesia.sk/en/ – here you can search most vacancies in Slovakia using various filters, notifications, create a CV etc.

The government operates an Internet Guide to the Labour Market with job listings etc. Unfortunately, the sire is only Slovak, and now also Ukrainian.

https://www.istp.sk/volne-pracovne-miesta

You can find many other sites that feature Jobs in Slovakia, such as https://sk.jooble.org/pr%C3%A1ca/Bratislava